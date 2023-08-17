Health Department receives national recognition for COVID-19 dashboard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department received a 2023 Model Practice Award from the National Association of County and City Health Officials.

The award was presented during the 2023 NACCHO360 Annual Conference in Denver in July and recognized LLCHD for developing and using a COVID-19 dashboard to communicate critical information to Lincoln and Lancaster County residents during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, the Health Department and City information Services collaborated on COVID-19 dashboard and Risk Dial to feature data on cases, testing, wastewater surveillance, deaths and vaccination status.

“The dashboard takes the public health data we receive and turns it into a transparent and tangible tool that puts real-time information and the ability to track our local situation at people’s fingertips,” said Pat Lopez, Health Director. “This data-driven approach kept residents well informed and showed the impact of COVID-19 on the community and if there was heightened risk.”

There have been nearly 15 million visits to the COVID-19 dashboard since it was launched in 2020.

“Local health departments have continued to support their communities across a host of programmatic areas and public health challenges, even throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It is phenomenal to bear witness to the effort to respond to a pandemic and still be innovating, spreading, and sharing best practices amid crisis,” said NACCHO Chief Executive Officer Lori Tremmel Freeman.

According to NACCHO, he awards showcase the best and brightest in local public health and reflect the strength of the positive impact local health departments have on their communities.

“I appreciate the many contributions of our talented team – their perseverance during the pandemic and their dedication to improving the health and safety of our community every day,” Director Lopez said.

The organization recognized 23 local health department programs, including LLCHD, as Model Practices. Winning programs were determined through a competitive, peer-evaluation process.

