H.S. Football Preview: Lincoln Lutheran

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After eight years of leading the Lincoln Lutheran middle school football program, Sean Wieting is now the Warriors’ high school varsity head coach. Wieting took over the position in December, following the resignation of Greg Nelson.

Wieting describes coaching and teaching at Lincoln Lutheran as a “dream job.” Wieting played wingback at Nebraska from 1993 to 1997 under Tom Osborne, whom he considers a coaching mentor.

Lincoln Lutheran went 7-4 last season while reaching the Class C2 quarterfinals. Wieting inherits a young team with starters back at just three positions. Ryan Bokelmann, who ranked second on the team in rushing in 2022, is a senior leader for the Warriors.

Lincoln Lutheran opens the 2023 season with a rivalry game on August 25th. The Warriors host Lincoln Christian for the Battle of the Spirit Sword.

