H.S. Football Preview: Parkview Christian

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parkview Christian is carrying the flag for the capital city. The Patriots are the first team from Lincoln team to win a NSAA State Football Championship since 2011. Parkview Christian won the Class D6 title last year, while going 11-1.

The Patriots say they have a target on their back this fall as the defending champs. However, they’re embracing the pressure as they seek to go back-to-back.

Parkview Christian has returning starters at eight positions. P.J. Book’s team has experience up front, which gives the team optimism for another successful season. The Patriots must replace standout running back Chandler Page, who re-wrote the school’s record book.

Parkview Christian does not play in Week 1 of the NSAA football season. The Patriots start with a bye before traveling to Hampton on September 1st. Parkview Christian’s most anticipated game is September 29th when the Patriots host Pawnee City in a rematch of the 2022 Class D6 final.

