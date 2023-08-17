H.S. FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Lincoln teams ready for 2023 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Football season begins on Friday, August 18th. There are a handful of games on the Week 0 schedule. However, most teams begin in Week 1 (August 25th).

In preparation for the season, the 10/11 Sports team profiled each of the Lincoln varsity football teams over the past few weeks. Watch the reports in the video player above.

Reach each profile at the link below.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.