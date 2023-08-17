H.S. FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: Lincoln teams ready for 2023 season

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2023 NSAA Football season begins on Friday, August 18th. There are a handful of games on the Week 0 schedule. However, most teams begin in Week 1 (August 25th).

In preparation for the season, the 10/11 Sports team profiled each of the Lincoln varsity football teams over the past few weeks. Watch the reports in the video player above.

Reach each profile at the link below.

High School Football Previews
Lincoln Northeast
Lincoln East
Lincoln High
Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln North Star
Pius X
Lincoln Northwest
Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Lutheran

