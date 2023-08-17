IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at gun range

An IRS agent accidentally shot and killed a fellow agent at a Phoenix shooting range, sources tell Arizona's Family. (Source: KPHO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An agent with the IRS is dead after being accidentally shot by another agent during a training exercise Thursday at a federal gun range, according to officials.

KPHO reports a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incident occurred at its gun range in the Phoenix area. The gun range was reportedly being utilized by multiple federal agencies at the time of the shooting through an interagency agreement.

A spokesperson said no Federal Bureau of Prisons employees were injured.

Authorities have not immediately responded to KPHO’s requests for further information.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Student hit by vehicle in Lincoln for second day in a row
Lincoln man’s death still under investigation
Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes
During a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys,...
New prison to be built in northeast Lincoln will replace Nebraska State Penitentiary
Authorities working to identify body found in canal that dumps into Platte River
Superior woman killed in Sunday morning fire, cause under investigation

Latest News

City announces new outreach process to help unsheltered Lincoln residents
City announces new outreach process to help Lincoln’s unsheltered residents
FinanceBuzz says it is looking for the ultimate road trip warrior to taste and rate iconic...
Get paid $1,000 to taste road trip snacks from Buc-ee’s: ‘We want to pay you’
Former President Donald Trump speaks before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Nebraska setters Kennadi Orr and Bergen Reilly are in a neck-and-neck battle for a starting spot.
Orr, Reilly battle for starting setter spot