Lincoln man accused of student impersonation, sex crimes, pleads not guilty
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A man charged with child sex crimes after impersonating a student has pleaded not guilty.
Zachary Scheich, 26, pleaded not guilty to three charges: one count of sex trafficking of a minor and two counts of child enticement using an electronic device.
In July, authorities arrested Scheich after learning he was allegedly impersonating a student at Lincoln Northwest High School and Lincoln Southeast High School.
Scheich is accused of creating false documents and an “elaborate backstory” to pass himself off as a 17-year-old student.
A search warrant of Scheich’s devices showed explicit texts to girls as young as 13 years old.
