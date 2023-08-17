LIVE at 3PM: Governor Pillen and NDCS director to make announcement on new prison facility
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will join Rob Jeffreys, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), for an announcement regarding a new prison facility on Thursday at 3 p.m.
