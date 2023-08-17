LIVE at 3PM: Governor Pillen and NDCS director to make announcement on new prison facility

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen will join Rob Jeffreys, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), for an announcement regarding a new prison facility on Thursday at 3 p.m.

You can watch the news conference when it begins in the video player above.

Recent Coverage of Nebraska Department of Corrections
Nebraska corrections employee arrested for alleged sexual abuse of inmate
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections
RTC staff member seriously injured after alleged assault by inmate
Seven RTC employees sent to hospital following stabbings, assault by inmates
Two Nebraska Department of Corrections employees injured in assaults
Appropriations committee recommends final transfer of millions to build a proposed new prison
NDCS Director Scott Frakes resigning

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Student hit by vehicle in Lincoln for second day in a row
Lincoln man’s death still under investigation
Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes
Superior woman killed in Sunday morning fire, cause under investigation
The new school year just kicked off and safety in and around school zones ahs been a hot topic....
Lincoln teen hit walking to school sparks concern
Authorities working to identify body found in canal that dumps into Platte River

Latest News

The community of Gothenburg continues to celebrate the announcement of a $750 Million liquid...
Our Town Gothenburg: Project Meadowlark
Lincoln Skyview on June 2, 2021.
City announces new outreach process to help Lincoln’s homeless
A free vaccination clinic is available for kids as they start
New healthcare option for kids in the Capital City to keep them healthy this school year
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, LPD Chief Michon Morrow and community representatives announced a...
New outreach process to help Lincoln’s homeless (Full Press Conference)