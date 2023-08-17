Nebraska man dies after being trapped in grain bin

File photo of grain bin
File photo of grain bin(witmerphotography/Getty Images via Canva)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in Platte County are investigating the death of a man found inside a grain bin near Lindsay, Nebraska.

Deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a farm four miles east of Lindsay on Highway 91 on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. after a man was reportedly trapped in a grain bin.

Lindsay Fire and Rescue and Humphrey Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and deployed their Grain Bin Entrapment Teams. LifeNet medical helicopter was also notified of the incident and placed on standby.

PCSO said the victim, 81-year-old William Babel of Humphrey, Nebraska was found dead when they arrived. The grain bin was partially emptied to recover him.

The sheriff’s office is now trying to figure out how Babel got trapped in the grain bin. This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Student hit by vehicle in Lincoln for second day in a row
Lincoln man’s death still under investigation
Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes
Superior woman killed in Sunday morning fire, cause under investigation
The new school year just kicked off and safety in and around school zones ahs been a hot topic....
Lincoln teen hit walking to school sparks concern
Authorities working to identify body found in canal that dumps into Platte River

Latest News

Renell Luckett
Troopers find 147 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on I-80
The community of Gothenburg continues to celebrate the announcement of a $750 Million liquid...
Our Town Gothenburg: Project Meadowlark
‘Money mules’: FBI Omaha warns about online payment scam linking teens to child porn distribution
Lincoln Skyview on June 2, 2021.
City announces new outreach process to help Lincoln’s homeless