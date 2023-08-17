New details in child exploitation case involving ex-scout leader

John Shores is accused of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former Boy Scouts leader in Nebraska is facing charges of child sex crimes.

John Shores, 54, is charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

During his detention hearing Wednesday, a judge ruled that he be released from custody Thursday. Shores’ defense attorney Glenn Shapiro waived the preliminary hearing in the case.

It was confirmed that Shores is in no way associated with the Boy Scouts anymore, as of Aug. 11.

Prosecutors allege that Shores was in contact with an undercover agent who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

During chat conversations, Shores is accused of asking the agent, who he believed was a young teenage girl, to “play” and send sexually explicit photos of herself.

According to prosecutors, at one point the undercover agent asked if Shores was okay with her being 13 years old, to which he allegedly responded, “Unless you’re a policeman trying to trap me.”

Prosecutors claim Shores frequently expressed worry about the illegality of his actions, but apparently could not stop himself, and instead aggressively pursued a person he thought was a child.

All of this information was obtained via Shores’ detention hearing, as most court documents regarding this case are still sealed.

No information on the next steps in Shores’ trial has been confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Student hit by vehicle in Lincoln for second day in a row
Lincoln man’s death still under investigation
Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes
Authorities working to identify body found in canal that dumps into Platte River
Superior woman killed in Sunday morning fire, cause under investigation
The new school year just kicked off and safety in and around school zones ahs been a hot topic....
Lincoln teen hit walking to school sparks concern

Latest News

USDA Forest Service announced a temporary disruption of National Forest Service Road beginning...
Forest Service plans temporary disruption of National Forest Service Road 723 at Cliff’s parking lot for culvert replacement
Emotions have flared since the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down the constitutional...
Abortion rights advocates lay groundwork for ballot initiative in 2024
10/11 First at Four
Glamp with friends for a pampered weekend
City announces new outreach process to help unsheltered Lincoln residents
City announces new outreach process to help Lincoln’s unsheltered residents