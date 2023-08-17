New healthcare option for kids in the Capital City to keep them healthy this school year

After opening their new doors in May, CenterPointe now offers primary care for children. Just in time for the school year.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CenterPointe is jumpstarting a new program aimed at providing children’s healthcare to help keep children healthy throughout the year.

From routine physicals, influenza testing and free vaccinations, it’s all available to kids who pass though CenterPointe’s new facility. They will also provide behavioral health services, with therapists on hand to help with students who might be experiencing a mental health crisis. It’s all done regardless of socioeconomic and insurance status.

“We have the honor in this community to be able to provide care for people who don’t have the means to pay for those visits or don’t have insurance to cover it,” Tami Lewis-Ahrendt, executive vice president said. “Regardless of your insurance status, we can help out.”

Dr. Teresa “Buffy” Lewis Hunt who is the primary care provider at CenterPoine keeps the learning going for kids who pass through by providing a free book or two for a child to pick from in what they call “Buffy’s Free Book Closet.” The only rule when visiting is that the book must get passed along to another friend to keep the reading chain going.

For any questions about the services you can call 402-475-5161 or stop into the CenterPointe campus located near South 11th Street and Saratoga Avenue.

