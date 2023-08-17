Scout leader charged with sexual exploitation, will be released from jail

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Boy Scouts leader in Nebraska is facing charges of child sex crimes.

John Shores, 54, is charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.

During his detention hearing Wednesday, a judge ruled that he be released from custody Thursday.

A new trial date has not been set.

Details on the charges have yet to be released and most documents regarding the case are still sealed.

