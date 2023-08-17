Troopers find 147 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop on I-80

Renell Luckett
Renell Luckett(Hamilton County Jail)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Texas man after locating nearly 150 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Just after noon Wednesday, a trooper spotted a Dodge Ram pulling a U-Haul trailer driving on the shoulder on I-80, near Aurora. During the traffic stop, the trooper saw a bag of marijuana in plain view inside the truck.

NSP said a search of the vehicle revealed numerous bags containing 147 pounds of marijuana inside the trailer.

The driver, 48-year-old Renell Luckett, of Houston, Texas, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Student hit by vehicle in Lincoln for second day in a row
Lincoln man’s death still under investigation
Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes
Superior woman killed in Sunday morning fire, cause under investigation
The new school year just kicked off and safety in and around school zones ahs been a hot topic....
Lincoln teen hit walking to school sparks concern
Authorities working to identify body found in canal that dumps into Platte River

Latest News

File photo of grain bin
Nebraska man dies after being trapped in grain bin
The community of Gothenburg continues to celebrate the announcement of a $750 Million liquid...
Our Town Gothenburg: Project Meadowlark
‘Money mules’: FBI Omaha warns about online payment scam linking teens to child porn distribution
Lincoln Skyview on June 2, 2021.
City announces new outreach process to help Lincoln’s homeless