$20,000 worth of clothing items stolen from downtown Lincoln business

According to the store owners, $20,000 worth of clothing items were missing from the shop.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a burglary at a downtown Lincoln business Friday morning.

Lincoln Police were called to Exclusive Hype located near 17th and O Streets around 6:40 a.m. after a witness saw one of the store windows had been shattered. The store sells vintage designer clothing and sneakers.

The Lincoln Police Department is still working to get a detailed list of missing items and review any available security video.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

