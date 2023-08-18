Arbor Day Farm’s apple orchards push through nature’s growing pains

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Since spring, the apple orchards at Arbor Day Farms have endured frost, hailstorms and a drought. With harvesting season approaching, the orchard managers predict they will lose up to 30% of their yield, yet the remaining apples are larger and juicier than ever.

It was the drip irrigation system that got 65%-70% of this harvest through this summer’s drought.

“Drip irrigation is the preferred method because dripping allows for better penetration into the soil and less evaporation on top,” said Ben Heusinkvelt, the grounds and orchard manager. “Plus you can set it and forget it. Turn on the water and kind of just let it do its thing for a while.”

The faucets water each tree for 17 to 18 hours a day. The pipes are fastened to the apple trees with spouts positioned just out of reach for critters to mess with. One gallon of water drips out of each spout per hour.

Despite the dryness, the 100 degree weather in July ripened the apples significantly. But this close to the harvesting season, the orchard managers prefer the apples to ripen slowly in August’s cool evenings.

“Cooler nights really help color up and sweeten up the apples,” Heusinkvelt said. “They get a lot of sugar that way versus a heat wave which pushes them really fast.”

The drought is not the primary cause for the loss of apples.

Heusinkvelt said a 28 degree frost is to blame for stopping apple blossoms from developing. He also mentioned two hailstorms that pummeled trees and tore early blossoms from branches. One of the storms unleashed golf ball-sized hail.

Despite bad weather in the beginning of the growing season, some tree branches are still flush with fruit and weigh branches down to the ground.

To keep apples from overcrowding, orchard managers will thin trees out by about 20% to allow the fruit more room to grow. Heusinkvelt even though they lost 30% of this year’s crops, he is still pleased with the result.

“There’s some trees that are heavier than they were last year,” Heusinkvelt said. “Some things had a better year because they missed the frost and bloomed a little later. I expect to see about the same production as last year.”

The apple trees grew rapidly due to the rains in July and early August. Darry Leffler, an Arbor Day Farm groundskeeper, said he’s seen some of the trees grow a few inches within the last month following the showers.

“In my 21 years, I’ve never seen a July with so much moisture that we’ve had down here,” said Darry Leffler, Arbor Day Farm groundskeeper. “It’s kind of like the second coming of spring so to speak for the plants and the trees.”

Arbor Day Farms grows 20 to 23 different varieties of apples, depending on crop loads. Last year, they produced 3,500 bushels. That’s about 300,000 apples, which allowed the workers to fresh press 12,000 gallons of cider.

“Some of these trees are two generations, they’re 200 years old,” Leffler said. “So we’re just a blip on their timeframe here.”

The orchard managers said it’s a great year for Honeycrisp and Red Delicious, as well as other types of apples. The Jonathan apples are used to make cider at the farm, but those trees experienced some damage from the hail. Heusinkvelt said that they will supplement the cider batches with Jonagold apples as needed. Jonagold apples are a mix between Jonathan apples and Golden Delicious apples.

Those who would like to try the orchards apples can go to Arbor Day Farm or attend the AppleJack Festival on Sept. 16, Sept. 17, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

