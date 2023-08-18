City of Lincoln and LPS find ways to combat excessive heat warning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An excessive heat warning will go into effect for Lancaster County on Saturday as temperatures climb to the triple digits.

In central and southeastern Nebraska, from from 1 p.m. Saturday until 10 p.m. next Wednesday, temperatures are predicted to be near or higher than 100 degrees each day with heat index values to reach up to 111 degrees.

To help combat the heat, the City of Lincoln will keep city libraries, recreation and community centers on their regular schedules. Anyone without air conditioning is encouraged to cool off during regular hours at any public locations as well as theaters and shopping malls.

Additionally, the Trago Park Sprayground located at N 22nd and U streets is open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Aging Partners will have a limited amount of fans to give out to people aged 60 and older. No financial screening is required. To request a fan, call 402-441-8815. The program is accepting fan donations at the Aging Partners office, 600 S. 70th St.

In an email sent out to Lincoln Public Schools families, they said they are monitoring the excessive heat warning to determine the school district’s next steps.

Students are encouraged to bring water bottles to school to stay hydrated throughout the day and will able to refill their water bottles at the end of the day for the commute home.

If LPS decides to implement their Excessive Heat Protocols, they will keep all students inside and suspend all outdoor classes, recess and activities. High school athletics will continue to follow the established NSAA protocols and guidelines.

