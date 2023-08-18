Crayola to paint the town of another tourist destination in the US

A next-generation Crayola Experience attraction is expected to add a unique splash of color to a popular vacation destination in Tennessee.(Crayola via PRNewswire)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A popular vacation spot in Tennessee is about to get a bit more colorful.

According to Crayola, it’s going to add a splash of color to Pigeon Forge in fall 2024 with its newest Crayola Experience family entertainment venue.

“The newest member of the Crayola Experience pack will be the brand’s sixth attraction, joining operations in Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Arizona,” the company shared.

The venue will feature 30,000 square feet of family entertainment with more than 20 hands-on attractions and a retail store featuring the world’s largest selection of Crayola products.

Visitors can enjoy activities such as naming their own Crayola crayon, starring in their own coloring page and creating melted wax art.

“Crayola Experience at Pigeon Forge will introduce new colorful adventures, taking the experience to a new level,” said Warren Schorr, Crayola senior vice president.

The Pigeon Forge attraction is the first of five new Crayola Experience locations that BrightColors plans to open over the next five years as part of a licensing agreement with Crayola.

“We’re very excited to be developing the first of the next-generation Crayola experiences,” said Robin Turner, managing director at BrightColors. “We will continue to focus on family-friendly markets to bring the colorful world of Crayola to new audiences.”

