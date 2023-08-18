Events happening in and around Lincoln this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in or around the Capital City, here are a few ideas courtesy of the Friday Fast Facts compiled by “Visit Lincoln.”

CORNHUSKER MARCHING BAND EXHIBITION SHOW

6pm Gates open, 7pm Show starts Fri.; Free event

The Cornhusker Marching Band’s annual exhibition concert returns to Memorial Stadium. You’ll see highlights of what the marching band has been working on during their pre-season band camp, including the famous “drill down” and fans will get a glimpse of the Pregame Spectacular, some halftime music, and many Husker favorites. Guests can enter through Gates 3 and 11. This event is at Memorial Stadium, located at One Memorial Stadium Drive. For more information visit www.facebook.com/UNLBands.

ECHO’S THIRD BIRTHDAY BASH

2-7pm Sat.; Free event, Items for purchase

ECHO Collective is turning three and they are welcoming the community to celebrate three incredible years of entrepreneurship and creativity. ECHO Collective helps refugee and immigrant women overcome the barriers that they face in rebuilding their lives in the United States. Join them for an afternoon of family fun, including art, snacks, Refinery market and food trucks. This event is at Turbine Flats Project, located at 2124 Y Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/3635338436698698.

BRUNCH & BREWS

10am-2pm Sun.; Items for purchase

Are you looking to switch up your Sunday morning breakfast routine? If so, this event is for you. Come and enjoy your favorite White Elm brews with a tasty brunch from Hub Cafe! This event will be a wonderful way to support two local businesses and enjoy an easy-going Sunday morning and early afternoon. This event is at White Elm Brewing Co., located at 720 Van Dorn Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/whiteelmbrewing/events.

DUNCAN AVIATION CHARITY CAR SHOW

10am-12pm Sun.; $20 vehicle registration fee

You don’t want to miss the 6th annual Duncan Aviation Charity Car and Motorcycle Show! There will be awards in 30 different categories and custom-made trophies. You can also participate in a 50/50 raffle, enjoy food, music and door prizes. All the proceeds will go to a great cause, benefiting Make-A-Wish Nebraska, which helps transform lives each and every day. This event is at Duncan Aviation, located at 3410 W. Mathis Street. For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/595345415804402.

AN EVENING WITH THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

7pm Gates Open, 8pm Show Starts Sun.; See website for ticket pricing

This weekend’s concert is part of the band’s 50th anniversary tour that has brought band members back on the road together for the first time in 25 years! Rock out and celebrate a half-century of music-making and last year’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This event is at Pinewood Bowl Theater, located at 3201 Coddington Avenue. For more information call (402) 904-4444 or visit www.pinewoodbowltheater.com.

