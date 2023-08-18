Former Councilman Vinny Palermo pleads guilty to wire fraud charge in Omaha corruption case

Eight other counts dismissed; sentencing set for November
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo has pled guilty to one of the nine federal charges filed against him earlier this year in a corruption case involving funds from two local nonprofits.

Palermo pled guilty to the wire fraud charge, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release.

In exchange for the plea, the rest of his charges would be dismissed:

  • conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for each violation
  • honest services fraud, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for each violation
  • bank fraud, punishable by up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and five years of supervised release for each violation

During Friday’s court appearance, the judge said Palermo would also be made to pay restitution to the city since he used his position as a councilmember to get turnback tax grants and firework permits for the police athletic department nonprofit in exchange for airfare, luxury hotels, and travel arrangements. That figure is yet to be determined.

If the plea deal is accepted, Palermo will serve a total of 21 months in prison beyond the time he’s already served. He would also become a convicted felon, meaning he wouldn’t be eligible to serve on a jury, and he couldn’t vote or run for office.

The judge is passing along a recommendation that the plea deal be accepted, but the sentencing judge will make that decision at the sentencing hearing on Nov. 16.

For the time being, Palermo will remain in custody, but his attorney did file a motion to have him released until his sentencing hearing. A hearing on the release motion will take place next week.

Palermo, who was recently removed from the Omaha City Council after three months of unexcused absences, has been held in a Wahoo jail.

Palermo and three other defendants pleaded not guilty to federal charges earlier this year; Palermo was already on federal probation after he pled guilty to failing to file three years of tax returns in 2019 ahead of his re-election to the City Council in 2021.

Investigators have alleged that Palermo along with retired Omaha Police Capt. Richie Gonzalez, retired OPD Officer Johnny Palermo, and fundraiser Jack Olson conspired to defraud nonprofits such as LPOA and PACE — organizations aimed at helping disadvantaged youth in the metro. All four pleaded not guilty shortly after they were arrested in April.

From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, Johnny Palermo, and Vincent Palermo. The four were...
From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, Johnny Palermo, and Vincent Palermo. The four were arrested April 21, 2023, following federal indictments unsealed that same day.(Saunders County Jail)

All four individuals have been in jail since they were indicted in late April.

The news of Vinny Palermo’s plea change came days after Gonzalez filed paperwork in federal court to request a hearing in order to change his plea. That hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Reporters John Chapman and Brian Mastre, and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys,...
New prison to be built on northeast edge of Lincoln will replace Nebraska State Penitentiary
File photo of grain bin
Nebraska man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Lincoln man’s death still under investigation
Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes
Zachary Scheich, 26
Lincoln man accused of student impersonation, sex crimes, pleads not guilty

Latest News

Deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator/state deputy sheriff from...
Gage County veterinarian cited for 37 counts of livestock neglect
A Gage County veterinarian has been cited for 37 counts of livestock neglect after a...
Gage County veterinarian cited for 37 counts of livestock neglect
A boarded up window at Exclusive Hype near 17th and O Streets, the site of a burglary Friday,...
$20,000 worth of clothing items stolen from downtown Lincoln business
The store sells vintage designer clothing and sneakers.
$20,000 worth of clothing items stolen from downtown Lincoln business
At many high schools, sports teams are often a focal point when it comes to school pride. But...
Our Town Gothenburg: FFA program