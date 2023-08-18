Gage County Sheriff’s Office seizes horses, investigating neglect at 2 vet clinics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of horse neglect at veterinary clinics in Beatrice and Pickrell, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The search at the Blue Valley Veterinary Beatrice clinic happened August 9th. The deputy took two horses that were under the care of Jennafer Glaesmann and have put them in a different facility.

In an affidavit and application for the search warrant, sheriff’s deputy, Sergeant Tim Hanson, said they were investigating felony livestock neglect and violations of requirements for a commercial breeder. The deputy also mentioned having “probable cause to believe” that a deceased horse, which was visible from a public place, and a horse that was laying down and wouldn’t get back up, would be on the property.

In the affidavit, Sgt. Hanson also lists receiving about 12 reports from people who were concerned about the possible neglect of horses at Glaesemann’s Beatrice clinic and the Pickrell Veterinary clinic.

During his investigation, the deputy learned about 11 horses have died at the Beatrice clinic and two died at the Pickrell clinic. The search warrant alleges she owns between 61 and 62 horses. In further investigating, Sgt. Hanson spoke with a local construction company who had dug “an equine charnel pit,” where the carcasses of dead horses were placed and covered with dirt.

While talking with investigators, Glaesemann admitted that she had lost employees and assistance, essentially becoming the only provider for the horses. When deputies asked Glaesemann to perform a necropsy on a dead horse, she said she would prefer to speak with her attorney.

The investigation into the alleged neglect at those clinics is ongoing.

