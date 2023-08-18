The heat is on Friday into the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warmer temperatures are expected of Friday, especially in western Nebraska. All of Nebraska will be very hot on Saturday. A weak cold front will move across most of Nebraska Saturday night into early Sunday morning and this will mean slightly cooler temperatures, but it will still be hot and humid in central and southern Nebraska. The intense heat will continue into next week and it will be mainly dry.

Excessive heat watch for parts of central and eastern Nebraska Saturday afternoon until Wednesday of next week. Heat indices may range from around 105 to 112 in the afternoon at times. Heat advisory for parts of western Nebraska until 8 PM CDT Friday.

Hot and humid weather starts in western Nebraska on Friday. Heat and humidity begins Saturday and may continue into Wednesday of next week. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 90s to around 100 in western Nebraska. Upper 80s to around 90 in central and eastern Nebraska. South-southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warmer and more humid Friday. (KOLN)

Mostly clear, warm and humid Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Warm and muggy Friday night. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny and very hot on Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 90s to around 104 across Nebraska. Heat index values from 100 to around 110 in the afternoon.

Very hot and humid Saturday. (KOLN)

Mostly sunny and continued hot and humid on Sunday. It will be a bit cooler in northern Nebraska.

A few degrees cooler for some on Sunday. Still hot and humid, especially in southern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Hot and mainly dry conditions will continue well into next week. So, get ready for a prolong period of hot temperatures.

A lot of triple digit heat in the forecast. (KOLN)

