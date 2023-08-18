LFR battalion chief deployed to Maui to help coordinate resources

An unrecognizable Lahaina town was left in ashes following the wildfires.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Fire and Rescue battalion chief was deployed to Maui as the Nebraska Task Force One Chief.

Battalion Chief Brad Thavenet was the only person from the Nebraska Task Force One team that was deployed and was assigned to coordinate Urban Search and Rescue (USR) resources for the federal, state and county of Maui.

On Thursday, Thavenet reported the USR resources assigned to Maui County were 40 search K9 teams, with each team consisting of one K9 and one handler.

Currently, 349 rescuers from Maryland Task Force One, California Task Force Six, Nevada Task Force One, Indiana Task Force One, Washington Task Force One and the Blue Incident Support Team which Thavenet is a part of, are aiding in the search effort. The Blue Incident Support Team supports the local jurisdictions and government.

According to Thavenet, the teams are currently conducting secondary low searches with K9′s and will transition into secondary high searches in segmented search areas that are designated by the Maui Police Department.

A low coverage secondary search is a systematic search of every room and void space in every structure in the assigned area of operation.

A high coverage secondary search is an exhaustive search of every room and void space in every structure that is assigned in the area of operation. This will include complete delayering and removal of collapsed debris to ensure thoroughness. This may include the use of heavy equipment, the size and make up of the search and execration teams is incident driven and flexible. Location and detection resources can also include physical K9 or technical.

Nebraska Task Force one had no other members assigned to the mission because they are at the bottom of the rotation. Last month, they were first up in rotation.

As of Thursday, the death toll in the disaster stands at 111. But with hundreds still missing, authorities concede that number is almost certain to rise.

Officials say among the dead are entire families whose bodies were found huddled in cars or in homes, underscoring the speed of the wildfire and the lack of a warning.

