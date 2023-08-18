Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department seeks public input on Bethany Park beginner disc golf course

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to an open house on Aug. 22 regarding a planned beginner disc golf course at Bethany Park, N. 65th and Vine streets. The event will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Bethany Park enclosed shelter near Vine Street.

There will be a brief presentation and listening session beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Residents are invited to view plans, learn about disc golf, and comment on the course plan. The entry level course would be smaller than the courses currently offered by the city and used for regular and junior league play. Those who cannot attend the meeting may view plans on the City of Lincoln’s website. Comments may be submitted on the webpage or emailed to parks@lincoln.ne.gov.

The Parks Department and the Lincoln Flying Disc Club currently partner to provide four disc golf courses in three city parks.

For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.