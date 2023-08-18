Lincoln Public Schools therapy dog helps ease stress of students and staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A therapy dog, trained to offer comfort and support, has teamed up with a school counselor to positively impact students’ well-being, easing anxieties and fears while fostering a more positive school environment.

Vinny is Lefler Middle School counselor Amy Hilzer’s sidekick; he goes with her everywhere.

“He’s a really calming presence,” Hilzer said “He is a smart boy and just the sweetest, chilliest dog,”

Vinny’s role as a therapy dog means he’s trained to provide comfort and support to both students and staff. But before coming to school, Vinny had to be the student. He went through a rigorous training and certification process at Uplifting Paws, before teaming up with Hilzer to help her, help kids.

“I’ve always kind of wanted to be a therapy team, just because I’ve always had dogs,” Hilzer said “I love dogs and just their presence alone can really change your mood and your whole day.”

Vinny is in his second year of school and has been helping ease the anxiety of students in the classroom. He’s also helped warm some students up who may be fearful of dogs.

“He’s so gentle that students sometimes just watch from afar and then they see how his demeanor is and how sweet he is, and then they start to approach him,” Hilzer said.

Vinny helps make an impact on kids going through tough times.

“He’ll approach them very calmly and kind of like climb up on the chair so he can get right by their face and just kind of lick their tears away,” Hilzer said.

Starting out the new school year, Vinny and Hilzer each have the same goal to help as many students as they can.

“If you can learn about how to help a dog and care for a dog, it can also help students recognize it in each other,’ Hilzer said. “Which just overall creates a more positive environment.”

During the first week of classes, school leaders share a presentation on how to approach Vinny and tune into some of his personality traits - such as, knowing if he’s hungry, excited or tired.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.