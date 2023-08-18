New prison to be built on northeast edge of Lincoln will replace Nebraska State Penitentiary

Governor Jim Pillen and NDCS Director Rob Jeffreys announced plans for a new prison right at the northeast edge of Lincoln.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Construction on a new $350 million prison will begin next year on the northeast edge of Lincoln to replace the current, overcrowded Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, made the announcement about the new facility during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

“This investment is key, is a key part of our community,” Jeffreys said. “It’s ability to keep people safe. It provides opportunity for change that people need.”

The new prison will be located at 112th and Adams, southeast of the Lancaster Event Center. Construction is expected to begin in Fall 2024.

Gov. Pillen said they chose the northeast Lincoln location due to proximity of workforce and inmate families.

Jeffreys said the new facility will have 1,512 beds, about 300 more than the current prison.

The Nebraska State Penitentiary located in south Lincoln will be “decommissioned,” but critics like State Senator Terrell McKinney said he doubts the facility will stop being used. He also said the new prison won’t address the biggest problems with the state’s prison system.

“The fact that it will be overcrowded the day it opens up if the Legislature or the governor doesn’t agree to support changes in our criminal justice system,” McKinney said.

The Nebraska State Penitentiary is the oldest facility in the state’s prison system. The campus dates back more than 150 years, parts of which have been reconstructed and modified over time to keep it viable.

Gov. Pillen said the age and configuration of the NSP campus have made it extremely difficult to operate as a modern correctional facility and that continuing to make modifications is no longer practical. In recent years, the facility has experienced broken water pipes. One break led to the complete closure of a housing unit, and relocation of the population living there.

“The new facility will provide a safer environment for the staff, and it will enhance our ability to provide programs, clinical treatment, education and employment opportunities in a way that facilitates reentry into the community,” Jeffreys said.

Around 1,000 people will be needed to staff the new prison. Five hundred of those jobs will come from the current facility.

“Those who work at NSP now will continue their work at the new facility. It’s location on the northeast edge of Lincoln gives it good access to I-80 and Highway 6, which will make it an easy drive from Waverly, Gretna and Omaha,” said Gov. Pillen.

Governor Pillen announces new prison to be built in northeast Lincoln
Recent Coverage of Nebraska Department of Corrections
Nebraska corrections employee arrested for alleged sexual abuse of inmate
Former Nebraska prison worker sentenced for unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections
Two Nebraska Department of Corrections employees injured in assaults
Appropriations committee recommends final transfer of millions to build a proposed new prison
NDCS Director Scott Frakes resigning

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of grain bin
Nebraska man dies after being trapped in grain bin
Lincoln man’s death still under investigation
Lincoln man’s death not believed to be from natural causes
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Iowa high school teacher and football coach charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse
Zachary Scheich, 26
Lincoln man accused of student impersonation, sex crimes, pleads not guilty

Latest News

Gage County Sheriff’s Office seizes horses, investigating neglect at 2 vet clinics
13 horses have died between the two clinics: Blue Valley Veterinary Clinic in Beatrice and...
Gage County Sheriff’s Office seizes horses, investigating neglect at 2 vet clinics
Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln
Events happening in and around Lincoln this weekend
Foodie Friday on 10/11 This Morning: Back-to-school nutrients
Foodie Friday on 10/11 This Morning: Back-to-school nutrients