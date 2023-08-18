Orr, Reilly battle for Nebraska’s starting setter spot

Nebraska setters Kennadi Orr and Bergen Reilly are in a neck-and-neck battle for a starting spot.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s season opening volleyball match is approaching and the Huskers have yet to announce a starting setter. The position has been closely monitored over the past eight months, as Kennadi Orr and Bergen Reilly compete for the spot.

Orr is a 12-match starter for the Huskers, while Reilly is a highly-touted freshman. Nebraska head coach John Cook said he has been charting every rep during preseason practice, in hopes of finding separation between the players. Orr and Reilly were both #1-ranked setter recruits in their respective signing classes. Reilly, a South Dakota native, arrived on campus in January. The setters got equal action during Nebraska’s trip to Brazil this summer.

