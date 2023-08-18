South 11th Street bus boarding area to relocate on Aug. 21

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities transit system, StarTran, announced that the bus boarding area at the Gold’s Building along the west side of South 11th Street between O and N streets will temporarily relocate beginning Monday.

The new boarding area will be located in South 11th Street just east of the current bus stops while Lincoln Electric System completes utility work. This relocation is expected to last for two weeks.

Americans with Disabilities Act access to and from the South 11th Street bus stops will be maintained. Bus schedule times will not be affected. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on South 11th Street during the work.

Affected routes include:

  • Route 13 – South 13th
  • Route 27 – North 27th
  • Route 40 – Heart Hospital
  • Route 44 – O Street
  • Route 49 – University Place
  • Route 51 – West A
  • Route 52 – Gaslight
  • Route 53 – SouthPointe
  • Route 55 – Downtown Trolley

For more information on routes and schedules, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov.

