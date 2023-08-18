Suzanne Geist has new job in Attorney General’s Office

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Lincoln mayoral candidate and state senator Suzanne Geist has a new job in the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced Thursday that Geist will serve in the Nebraska Department of Justice as Chief Advisor to the Attorney General.

Hilgers said Geist will be his chief policy advisor while “overseeing numerous initiatives and priorities of the Attorney General.”

Nebraska Examiner reported that Geist’s yearly salary is $95,000.

Prior to joining the office, Geist served in the state legislature with Hilgers.

“Suzanne has deep policy expertise, with a particular focus on criminal justice and sentencing issues,” Hilgers said. “She has established relationships with law enforcement and other critical stakeholders, and I look forward to working with her in this new role.”

Geist resigned from the state legislature to run for Lincoln mayor but lost the election to incumbent mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

Hilgers announced another addition to his senior staff on Thursday. Joshua Shasserre is the new Deputy Attorney General for Public Affairs.

