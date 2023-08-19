Capital Humane Society sees influx of dogs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s been an average of 240 dogs coming into the Capital Humane Society each month in 2023. This has been a concern for staff, as it’s resulting in a slim number of beds available for incoming dogs.

There were only four dog kennels available at the Capital Humane Society as of Thursday. That number went up to 22 on Friday, but this still puts a lot of stress on the staff members, volunteers and even the pets as it’s been a constant problem since 2022.

Since 2022, the Humane Society’s intake of dogs has gone up 17%. For the first time, they have seen more dogs than cats coming through during the warmer months.

“I’ve been here 16 years and that has never happened. We have never had a full year at Capital Humane Society, as long as I’ve been here, where we’ve took in more dogs than we did cats,” said Matt Madcharo, executive director for Capital Humane Society.

The full house has the staff concerned, as it can get stressful when it comes to meeting the pets’ daily needs and keeping track of all the animals.

“It can be a little overwhelming for them especially when it’s a high volume of pets and nearly every kennel is full,” Madcharo said. “And it takes a lot of time and it takes a lot of resources to be able to take care of that many pets”

Despite this, the staff is striving to pay attention to each and every dog and give them the time they need.

“We started where each adoption counselor on shift has a specific dog that they work one-on-one with so we can make sure, even when we are full, and walks might be shorter and things like that, the dogs that really need extra enrichment are still getting that,” Emma Burns, adoption counselor said.

Staff are urging people to come by and adopt these dogs. They said most adoptions can be processed in the same day.

The Humane Society is also looking for volunteers to help out with cleaning and walks.

For more information, check out the Capital Humane Society Website.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.