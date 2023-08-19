Governor Pillen announces group to examine Nebraskan workforce issues

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Governor Jim Pillen announced on Saturday the members of a new group that will examine workforce issues in Nebraska.

“In Nebraska, we are facing a workforce shortage. Our unemployment rate remains among the lowest in the nation, creating a unique challenge for attracting great people to our state,” said Gov. Pillen. “No industry is exempt from current shortages. We need to solve this problem if we are to continue growing Nebraska.”

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, who will serve as a representative on the working group, said he looked forward to brainstorming with the other participants and identifying effective solutions.

“I look forward to partnering with the Governor and this working group to find creative solutions to fix our growing workforce shortage in Nebraska,” Carter said. “It will take all partners involved to come up with innovative ideas to grow our state’s workforce. The University of Nebraska and all of higher education will be key players in this effort.”

Group participants include:

Governor Jim Pillen, Chair

Members of Gov. Pillen’s Policy & Research & Budget teams

Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director K.C. Belitz

Senator Kathleen Kauth, District 31

Senator Lou Ann Linehan, District 39

Senator Tom Briese, District 41

Bryan Health

Buildertrend

Chief Industries

Concordia University, Nebraska

First National Bank of Omaha

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce

Lincoln Public Schools

Metropolitan Community College

Mutual of Omaha

Nebraska Community College Association

Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce

Omaha Chamber of Commerce

Physicians Mutual

ruralMed Health Cooperative

Nebraska State College System

Union Pacific

University of Nebraska

