Grand Island Harley-Davidson dealer set to close

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Central Nebraska motorcycle enthusiasts will need to travel farther to find a Harley-Davidson dealer.

Frontier Harley-Davidson Outpost announced Thursday that it will close its Grand Island location on September 1. A news release says the store will be merging with its Lincoln location. The release says the merger “is to the benefit of all parties involved.”

The closure means there won’t be a Harley dealer west of Lincoln in Nebraska.

In social media comments, the Frontier account says it will continue to provide an option to service area bikes by expanding its pickup and delivery operation to include Grand Island.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.