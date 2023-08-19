Huskers hold final scrimmage of preseason, HC Matt Rhule takes questions after practice #18

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers held practice #18 on Saturday, going full pads and having their final scrimmage of the preseason. Head Coach Matt Rhule will take questions from the media following practice. You can watch his full press conference in the video player above.

The football team will have Sunday and Monday off from practice before returning to the practice field on Tuesday of next week. The fall semester begins on Monday, so players will now have to balance classes as well as practice.

The Huskers have just 7 practices left before leaving for their season opener in Minneapolis on Wednesday, August 30th. The first game of the season is slated for Thursday, August 31st against Minnesota with a 7 PM kickoff. The game will be televised nationally on FOX.

This story will be updated.

