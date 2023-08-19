LFR responds to fire at Honest Abe’s in north Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Honest Abe’s near Cornhusker Highway and North 27th Street.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Honest Abe’s near Cornhusker Highway and North 27th Street.

According to LFR, an Honest Abe’s employee reported that they heard a pop around the grill at around 1:22 p.m. The grill then caught fire shortly after.

The fire was quickly extinguished by LFR firefighters.

LFR said there was minor interior damage to the restaurant. No people were injured due to the fire.

