One person and several cattle dead after three-vehicle crash southeast of Anselmo

Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT
ANSELMO, Neb. (KSNB) - One person and several cattle died after a three-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 2 near the Road 812 intersection on Friday at around 8:24 a.m.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, a John Deere tractor, driven by a 21-year-old man from Merna, was traveling east on Highway 2. A 1997 Freightliner semi, pulling a livestock trailer, driven by a 30-year-old Arapahoe man, was traveling east on Highway 2, behind the tractor. The semi struck the John Deere tractor’s left rear, causing the semi to skid across the roadway and tip over onto the passenger side. The semi came to rest in the east ditch with the trailer on the highway. The tractor came to rest on the side of the highway.

A 2020 Ford Pickup was traveling west on Highway 2. The sheriff’s office said the driver was unable to avoid the trailer in the roadway and struck it with the front of the pickup.

All three drivers were transported to the Jennie Melham Hospital. The driver of the Ford pickup was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The deceased driver of the Ford Pickup was wearing a seatbelt and airbags deployed. The driver of the tractor was not seat belted, seat belt use by the semi driver is unknown. There were no passengers in the vehicles.

A number of the cattle in the semi’s trailer died as a result of the crash.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation. Broken Bow, Merna and Anselmo Fire and Rescue, Hunter’s Towing, Trumbull Towing, Nebraska Department of Roads and numerous citizens assisted with the scene.

The names of the drivers are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

