Sports Overtime: Week 0 (Friday, Aug. 18) — scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 0 of the 2023 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Chase Matteson provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 1011 NOW area.

Friday’s Scores:

@ Alma: Superior VS Alma

@ Beatrice: Elkhorn North VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue West: Creighton Preparatory School VS Bellevue West

@ Blair: Norris VS Blair

@ Boyd County: Randolph VS Boyd County

@ Columbus: Fremont VS Columbus

@ Crete: Omaha Westview VS Crete

@ Hampton: Franklin VS Hampton

@ Lincoln Northwest: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln Northwest

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Bridgeport VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ North Platte: Papillion-LaVista South VS North Platte

@ Pawnee City: St. Edward VS Pawnee City

@ Summerland: Riverside VS Summerland

@ Wausa: EPPJ VS Wausa

