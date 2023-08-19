Sports Overtime: Week 0 (Friday, Aug. 18) — scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 0 of the 2023 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Chase Matteson provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 1011 NOW area.
Friday’s Scores:
@ Alma: Superior VS Alma
@ Beatrice: Elkhorn North VS Beatrice
@ Bellevue West: Creighton Preparatory School VS Bellevue West
@ Blair: Norris VS Blair
@ Boyd County: Randolph VS Boyd County
@ Columbus: Fremont VS Columbus
@ Crete: Omaha Westview VS Crete
@ Hampton: Franklin VS Hampton
@ Lincoln Northwest: Lincoln Pius X VS Lincoln Northwest
@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Bridgeport VS North Platte St. Patrick’s
@ North Platte: Papillion-LaVista South VS North Platte
@ Pawnee City: St. Edward VS Pawnee City
@ Summerland: Riverside VS Summerland
@ Wausa: EPPJ VS Wausa
