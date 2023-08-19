Two cars damaged by gunshots in central Lincoln

(MGN)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two cars were damaged by gunshots in central Lincoln on Friday.

According to Lincoln Police, officers received a call about gunshots near 31st and O streets at around 10:49 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate anything in relation to the incident.

At 7:44 a.m. on Saturday, a person near 30th and N streets called LPD about gunshot damage to two of their vehicles in the area. LPD said that the cars sustained around $6,000 in damage.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator/state deputy sheriff from...
Gage County veterinarian cited for 37 counts of livestock neglect
A boarded up window at Exclusive Hype near 17th and O Streets, the site of a burglary Friday,...
$20,000 worth of clothing items stolen from downtown Lincoln business
During a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys,...
New prison to be built on northeast edge of Lincoln will replace Nebraska State Penitentiary
Joel Armstrong points to where the new prison will be. The bombshell announcement of a new...
Lincoln leaders and citizens voice surprise, frustration over new prison plans
Governor Jim Pillen
Nebraska governor’s use of ‘executive privilege’ to withhold records troubles transparency advocates

Latest News

Central Nebraska motorcycle enthusiasts will need to travel farther to find a Harley-Davidson...
Grand Island Harley-Davidson dealer set to close
Campin' with the Cornhuskers NReport sign for 1011NOW.
Huskers hold final scrimmage of preseason, HC Matt Rhule takes questions after practice #18
Teenagers were spinning out cars and driving serpentine motions near the Lincoln Airport on...
BRAKES Program teaches teenagers pro-active safety while driving
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located 61 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a...
Troopers find 61 pounds of meth in I-80 traffic stop