Two cars damaged by gunshots in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two cars were damaged by gunshots in central Lincoln on Friday.

According to Lincoln Police, officers received a call about gunshots near 31st and O streets at around 10:49 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate anything in relation to the incident.

At 7:44 a.m. on Saturday, a person near 30th and N streets called LPD about gunshot damage to two of their vehicles in the area. LPD said that the cars sustained around $6,000 in damage.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

