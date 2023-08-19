Weather Alert Day: Hot and Humid Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat is back on beginning this weekend. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for part of the area. Near record and record high temperatures are possible Saturday and the first half of next week. Rain chances are slim to none this weekend through Wednesday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening in parts of the panhandle and Western Nebraska. High temperatures should be around 95 to 105 with heat index values ranging from 100 to 112 in the afternoon and evening for most of Nebraska and Northern Kansas. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Northeastern, Central and Southwestern Nebraska Saturday afternoon and evening. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of Eastern Nebraska as well as Northern Kansas beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday evening.

Heat Advisory in effect for much of Northeastern, Central and Southwestern Nebraska Saturday afternoon and evening. Excessive Heat Warning in effect for much of Eastern Nebraska and Northern Kansas Saturday afternoon through Wednesday evening. (KOLN)

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

A cold front will move through the area late Saturday into early Sunday. It looks to be cooler, but still hot for most of Nebraska and Northern Kansas for the second half of the weekend. High temperatures will be mainly in the 90s. Part of Northern Nebraska could have highs in the 80s. Heat index values look to be above 100 in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning in Northern Nebraska.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday through Wednesday looks to be mainly sunny, hot and humid. Near record or record high temperatures are possible in some locations. High temperatures will be around 100 to 105 with heat index values 102 to 112 so the dangerous heat remains in place. Please take care of yourself in the heat. Make sure you drink plenty of water, wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and stay cool in air conditioned places. These are a few of things that you can do to protect yourself from heat related illnesses. There could be some relief late next week with a cold front moving through the area and a chance of rain.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.