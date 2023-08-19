Weather Alert Day: Hot and muggy conditions will continue on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure has moved into the central plains and will dominate the weather pattern for the next several days. A weak cold front will bring cooler temperatures to northern Nebraska on Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures in southern Nebraska. Triple digit heat is expected Monday through at least Thursday.

Excessive heat warning for parts of eastern Nebraska until 10 PM Wednesday. A long stretch of dangerous heat and humidity is expected to continue into the middle part of next week. Heat advisory will expire at 8 PM Saturday evening and then begin again 1 PM Sunday and continue until 10 PM Wednesday for parts of central Nebraska. Excessive heat watch until Wednesday for parts of western Nebraska. Bottom line is, stay cool, stay hydrated, check on the young and the elderly and make sure pets have plenty of water and shade. Never leave a dog in your vehicle even if windows are cracked and you plan to be gone for only a short period. It only takes a few minutes for the car to reach 120 degrees.

A long period of intense heat and humidity expected across the Nebraska. (KOLN)

Very warm and muggy Saturday night into Sunday morning. Lows in the 60s and 70s.

Warm and muggy Saturday night. (KOLN)

It will be a bit cooler across northern Nebraska and slightly cooler in southern Nebraska on Sunday. However, high temperatures in southern Nebraska will still be in the mid 90s to around 100 with high dew points. Heat index values will range from 100 to 110 Sunday afternoon.

Still hot and humid across most of Nebraska. (KOLN)

Mainly sunny and very hot on Monday.

Intense heat expected Monday. (KOLN)

Weather alert day through Thursday for dangerous heat. Cooler temperatures expected by next weekend with a small chance of rain.

Very hot temperatures expected until Thursday. (KOLN)

