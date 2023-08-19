WGA, studios set new meeting date amid strike impasse

WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday,...
WGA member Emiliana Dore carries a sign on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Writers Guild of America met again with the major Hollywood studios on Friday, but neither side appears to be any closer to ending the strike, which has spurred protests in Hollywood for the past three months.

In a message to members, the Guild confirmed that both sides plan to meet again next week.

The Guild has held talks each of the last four days with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, but the two sides reportedly remain far apart on major issues.

The WGA strike began on May 2, shutting down most TV and film production in the U.S.

Several upcoming movies have also been delayed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office and an investigator/state deputy sheriff from...
Gage County veterinarian cited for 37 counts of livestock neglect
A boarded up window at Exclusive Hype near 17th and O Streets, the site of a burglary Friday,...
$20,000 worth of clothing items stolen from downtown Lincoln business
During a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys,...
New prison to be built on northeast edge of Lincoln will replace Nebraska State Penitentiary
Governor Jim Pillen
Nebraska governor’s use of ‘executive privilege’ to withhold records troubles transparency advocates
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife charged in ambush-style killing of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan

Latest News

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located 61 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a...
Troopers find 61 pounds of meth in I-80 traffic stop
FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic and life-threatening’ flooding in Mexico and California
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix a problem that can cause loss of steering...
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars to fix steering control problem
Zipadee Kids Convertible House Bed Frames and Montessori Floor Beds pose a “serious entrapment...
Nearly 7,500 children’s beds recalled due to strangulation risk
Since spring, the apple orchards at Arbor Day Farms have endured frost, hailstorms and a drought.
Arbor Day Farm’s apple orchards push through nature’s growing pains - 5 p.m.