Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottbluff Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash that killed a Colorado man on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of 23rd Street and Broadway at around 9:42 p.m. According to the police, an orange 2010 Honda motorcycle, driven by 43-year-old Levi Queen of Loveland, Colo., was travelling northbound on Broadway as a a white Mazda, driven by 23-year-old Angelina Palomo of Scottsblulff, was travelling southbound. The Mazda made a left turn at the intersection of 23rd Street and Broadway, when the Honda and Mazda impacted within the intersection.

Queen was transported to Regional West Medical Center by ambulance, and died due to his injuries.

Witnesses to the crash reported the motorcycle was traveling at an estimated speed of over 60 mph in the 30-mph zone at the time of impact.

Palomo was issued a citation for Driving Under Suspension.

Police said both vehicles were total losses. Speed and helmet use are being investigated as factors in the accident.

Broadway between 24th Street and 22nd Street was closed for four hours while the investigation was conducted.

The Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Department, Valley Ambulance, and Scottsbluff Fire Department assisted in the call.

Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Department was requested for accident reconstruction.

