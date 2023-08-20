Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottbluff Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash that killed a Colorado man on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of 23rd Street and Broadway at around 9:42 p.m. According to the police, an orange 2010 Honda motorcycle, driven by 43-year-old Levi Queen of Loveland, Colo., was travelling northbound on Broadway as a a white Mazda, driven by 23-year-old Angelina Palomo of Scottsblulff, was travelling southbound. The Mazda made a left turn at the intersection of 23rd Street and Broadway, when the Honda and Mazda impacted within the intersection.

Queen was transported to Regional West Medical Center by ambulance, and died due to his injuries.

Witnesses to the crash reported the motorcycle was traveling at an estimated speed of over 60 mph in the 30-mph zone at the time of impact.

Palomo was issued a citation for Driving Under Suspension.

Police said both vehicles were total losses. Speed and helmet use are being investigated as factors in the accident.

Broadway between 24th Street and 22nd Street was closed for four hours while the investigation was conducted.

The Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Department, Valley Ambulance, and Scottsbluff Fire Department assisted in the call.

Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Department was requested for accident reconstruction.

Copyright 2023 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Armstrong points to where the new prison will be. The bombshell announcement of a new...
Lincoln leaders and citizens voice surprise, frustration over new prison plans
Central Nebraska motorcycle enthusiasts will need to travel farther to find a Harley-Davidson...
LFR responds to fire at Honest Abe’s in north Lincoln
Two cars damaged by gunshots in central Lincoln
There’s been an average of 240 dogs coming into the Capital Humane Society each month in 2023....
Capital Humane Society sees influx of dogs
Central Nebraska motorcycle enthusiasts will need to travel farther to find a Harley-Davidson...
Grand Island Harley-Davidson dealer set to close

Latest News

Two cars were damaged by gunshots in central Lincoln on Friday.
Two cars damaged by gunshots in central Lincoln
Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide
According to the Milford Childhood Learning Center, the parents of about 300 children do not...
Milford nonprofit tries to close the childcare gap in Seward county
The death toll of the Maui wildfires is reaching over 100, and emergency services said it will...
Maui wildfires affects those in Nebraska