Huskers surge past Baylor, 2-1

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Behind a pair of finishes in the first half, the Nebraska soccer team (1-0-1) picked up its first win of the season with a 2-1 triumph over Baylor at Hibner Stadium on Sunday.

The Huskers came out firing as junior Florence Belzile found the back of the net in the 10th minute. Jordan Zade sent a pass across the pitch into the penalty box, which was headed by Eleanor Dale, then intercepted by Kayma Carpenter and gathered by Belzile who found the back of the net.

NU extended its lead in the 27th minute as Dale recorded her second assist of the game as she shot the ball down field to junior Abbey Schwarz who flicked the ball past the diving goalie for the game winner.

With the 2-0 lead, the Huskers stayed aggressive as they outshot the Bears 12-6 in the first half, but Baylor battled back. With less than a minute to play in the first half, Baylor’s Callie Conrad tallied a finish off an assist from Hannah Augustyn.

At the half, NU held the 2-1 advantage while also leading in shots on goal (5-4) and corners (5-1).

Both teams were scoreless in the second half, but the Husker offense outshot Baylor by a 24-12 margin, including a 12-6 advantage in shots on goal.

Goalkeeper Sami Hauk, who played the full 90 minutes, earned her first win of the season and tallied five saves. Defenders Lauryn Anglim and Jordan Zade also played the complete game.

Up next, NU will travel west to face Eastern Washington on Thursday, Aug. 24 and Gonzaga on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.