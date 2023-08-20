Make-A-Wish Nebraska grants 3-year-old boy’s wish at car show

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

“Move that van! Move that van!” shouted the crowd at the 2023 Make-A-Wish Duncan Aviation Car Show.

A blue-green Volkswagon drove forward to reveal a team of people excitedly waiting to greet three-year-old James. Make-A-Wish Nebraska gifted him a trip to Disney World while staying at the “Cars” Suite at the Art of Animation Resort.

“We spent a lot of time in the hospital watching ‘Cars,’ so it seemed appropriate,” said Kevin, James’s dad.

James was diagnosed with a form of liver cancer little over a year ago. He started chemotherapy and had a split-liver transplant. His mother was the donor, and now he is cancer-free.

“He’s a spunky three-year-old boy- always on the go,” said Jillian, James’s mother.

The event featured about 175 cars, and it helps raise money for children who have battled or are battling critical illnesses. At the sixth Duncan Aviation Car Show, James ran past the cars and their owners, and some let him honk the horns. James even got to go inside of a blue, decorative Duncan Aviation plane.

“The young man loves cars, but I have to tell you this- he loves airplanes better,” said Keith Schell, the manager of parts and rotables and component services at Duncan Aviation.

The plane’s exterior was designed by a local artist who was inspired by Mexican culture.

“He didn’t want to leave,” laughed Jillian.

The inspiration for the event came from James’s obsession with Disney Pixar’s movie “Cars.” At the end of the day, James presented an award to the owners of his favorite car, which was the Volkswagen. Although, he seemed more interested in the machine that blew bubbles through the car’s interior. The owners let him keep it.

Firefighters from Wahoo and Malmo gave gifts to James, including T-shirts and a hat. Raisin Canes also gave him a gift basket full of goodies.

“It was magic,” said Melissa Davis-Schmit, the Make-A-Wish regional program director in Lincoln. “It was so fun to see the family get to experience that with him. It was also fun to have Duncan share in that as well. These people are making an impact on this family forever.”

The car owners paid an entry fee of $20, and all proceeds went to the Make-A-Wish foundation to help kids like James. So far, the event has raised over $6,000, but their goal is $8,000. Duncan Aviation is still tallying up the free-will donations.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.