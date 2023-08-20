Milford nonprofit tries to close the childcare gap in Seward county

MILFORD, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the Milford Childhood Learning Center, the parents of about 300 children do not have accessible childcare in Seward County.

The center created a demonstration to show people in the community why this need is so prevalent. Participants act as the in-home childcare providers, and they are given cards with ages on them. The cards represent real families and children in Milford.

After Kathi Schildt’s first time participating in the exercise, it was revealed to her that she knew the children personally who were not selected.

“I happened to find out that the two that I did not select were actually my grandchildren, which came with some tears,” said Schildt, the executive director of the Milford Childhood Learning Center.

Kathi’s daughter, Kylie Schildt, is trying to bridge the gap while working a full-time job and commuting to childcare for her own children.

The town of Milford has a little over 2,000 people living there. Many of them commute out of town for work, but right now about 71 kids are in need of childcare.

The gap inspired Kylie and Kathi to start the Milford Childhood Learning Center, a community-based nonprofit that will care for more than 35 children.

“Childcare is way more than kids needing a place to go,” said Kylie, the Milford Childhood Learning Center program director. “It affects the parents and where those parents work and their ability to access the workforce. It also affects where young families decide to build up their homes.”

Milford has two childcare options in town, but when those are full, parents are forced to look elsewhere. Spencer Bogus drives his three young daughters to Lincoln for childcare while he works as an electrician. His daughters are five years, three years and four months old.

“There’s no infant care in Milford,” Bogus said. “That would be the biggest thing for us right now. Even a couple of our friends said they wanted to move to Milford, but they can’t because there are no other choices for childcare.”

Between the two childcare options, there are only two spots for infants.

The center has a purchase agreement for a facility made by the building construction program at Southeast Community College. They are leasing land across from the Bellwood Mennonite Church. The church’s congregation voted to lease the land for $1 for 50 years. This is based upon an agreement that the land will be used by the Milford Childhood Learning Center for a childcare facility.

“We are always asking ourselves, ‘What can we do for the community?’” said Tim Springer, the pastor at Bellwood Mennonite church. “When this project was introduced to me, I thought it was a great idea. I embrace it because it not only helps the young families, but it helps everyone involved by bringing in people who can work here, stay here and do business here.”

While they wait on approval for their 501(c)3 status, the mother-and-daughter team and the board of directors are getting the word out at Milford Fun Days.

“I personally drive an hour total in a daily commute to take my daughter to a preschool in Seward,” Kylie said. “My son is 16 months. He does not have a spot in Milford or really anywhere in Seward County, so I’m currently paying for him to go to an in-home provider in Lincoln.”

The Department of Health and Human Services awarded the Milford Childhood Learning Center $651,000 in grant money, and they have over $880,000 total in secured funds. The grant will pay for all items inside the building, while they wait to secure their new home.

The Milford Childhood Learning Center is trying to meet the financial goal of $1.9 million to be fully operational. People can donate by visiting the Milford Childhood Learning Center’s website.

