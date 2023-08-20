Nebraska volleyball team welcomes Husker Nation for annual Fan Day

The Huskers signed autographs at the Devaney Center.
By Kendall Lanier
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team was on the court at the Devaney Center for the Red vs. White Scrimmage on Saturday. This was the first time the fans are seeing them in action this season.

Earlier in the day, the Huskers held their second annual Fan Day to interact with the Husker Nation and kick off the season. Nebraska volleyball fans from near and far lined up bright and early to get the chance to meet the players and coaches, some as early as 7 p.m.

“We came out cause we wanted to support our favorite team,” said fan, Cody Inman. “We wanted to see the players, get to know the players.”

Eager fans filled the Devaney Center concourse for a moment with the Huskers before they prepared for the anticipated Red vs. White Scrimmage.

“We usually come to the Red and White game and just thought it’d be fun to come get the signatures and get the full experience,” said Ann Prigge.

For some, it was a family affair. A father and his two daughters drove from Manhattan, Kansas for Saturday’s festivities.

“Big volleyball fans, my dad went to Nebraska, don’t miss a game,” said Elizabeth Wright.

This was the second annual Fan Day for the team. Young, aspiring players were able to be apart of the culture and show their Husker pride.

“We love Nebraska volleyball; we live for it,” said Inman “My kids are growing up as volleyball players and aspire to be on the court one day.”

Fans showed up in true Husker fashion to support the team ahead of a big season.

“I think they’ll be really good this season, I think they’ll go really far this season,” said Prigge.

The Red and White Scrimmage will be the first glimpse of the team. Overall, Husker fans are just happy to see them back.

“I think just meeting all the players and having all the excitement,” said Wright. “Fall’s back!”

