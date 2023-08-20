Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide

Omaha Police are investigating after a man died in North Omaha near Miller Park Saturday evening.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of 37th and Himebaugh around 9:45 p.m. for a ShotSpotter detection. They found 33-year-old Lamont Slaughter down in the doorway of a home.

Slaughter was transported to Nebraska Medicine in extremely critical condition; he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit a tip online. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

