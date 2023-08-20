Red Team wins Nebraska Volleyball Scrimmage in 4 sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Red Team defeated the White Team in the Nebraska Volleyball Red & White Scrimmage 3 sets to 1. Scoring as follows: Set 1: Red Team wins 25-23 Set 2: Red Team wins 25-23 Set 3: White Team wins 25-19 Set 4: Red Team wins 27-25

The Red Team was led by both 2023 Nebraska Captains, Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason. Beason finished the night with 13 kills and 11 digs while Rodriguez had 18 digs playing Libero.

WATCH: Captain to Captain tonight in the #Huskers Red & White scrimmage. Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason connect for kills as the Red Team wins in 4 sets.🏐🌽



(@Alexis14Rod, @merbson, @1011_News) pic.twitter.com/xrPYnCpGKE — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) August 20, 2023

More stats from the scrimmage:

Nebraska Volleyball 2023 Red and White Scrimmage stats. (KOLN-TV)

The White Team featured freshman, Laney Choboy, playing Libero, and saw Kennedi Orr as setter. Bekka Allick sparked a huge rally in the 4th set to claw their way back for the White Team; however, two aces from Bergen Reilly allowed the Red Team to pull away and win the match.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.