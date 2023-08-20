Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The beginning of the week will be hot and humid with near record or record high temperatures. The dangerous heat looks to continue through Thursday with more near record or record high temperatures forecast. The first half of the week should be dry.

A warm front will lift north across the area Monday. The upper level ridge should build north as well and remain in place for the first half of the upcoming week. This will lead to hot and humid conditions for Monday through Thursday. Temperatures look to be in near record or record high temperature territory. High temperatures should be around 100 to 105 for most of the area Monday through Thursday. Heat index values could be as high as 105 to 115. A Heat Advisory is in place for part of Central and Western Nebraska Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening. This is where the heat index could be up to 105. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of Central Nebraska and Northern Kansas as well as all of Eastern Nebraska Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening. This is where the heat index could be up to 115. The first half of this week (August 21st - 24th) will likely be the hottest stretch of temperatures much of the area has dealt with since late July of 2012. Please take care of yourself and do what you can to protect yourself from this dangerous heat. For instance, drink plenty of water. Try to be in air-conditioned places as much as possible. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. These are just a few of the things you can do. It looks like the chance of rain may not return until late Thursday and could continue through Sunday. There may be areas of patchy fog at times late at night and into the next morning Monday through Thursday.

Excessive Heat Warning in effect for much of the eastern half of the area Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Heat index values up to 115 possible. Heat Advisory in effect for part of Central and Western Nebraska Monday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Heat index values up to 105 possible. (KOLN)

A cold front looks to move through the area late Thursday into early Friday. This in conjunction with a trough helping to break down the ridge should lead to cooler temperatures returning to the area for Friday and the weekend.

