Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season

An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.

Pentatonix will be making a stop at Omaha’s CHI Health Center as part of its Most Wonderful Tour of the Year. A new Greatest Christmas Hits album is being released in tandem with the tour, the group’s seventh holiday album. The group is set to take the stage November 21.

The tour kicks off November 14 in Palm Springs, Calif., and runs through December 21, with the last stop in Austin, Texas.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui wildfires affects those in Nebraska
Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide
Governor Jim Pillen
Governor Pillen announces group to examine Nebraskan workforce issues
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash
Monday High Temperatures
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat Monday

Latest News

Servicemembers visit Nebraska for Navy Week
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
KTTC
Omaha FBI office seeking help identifying victims in child exploitation case involving ex-Boy Scout leader
The Panhandle Public Health District is reporting the state's first death from the West Nile...
First death from West Nile virus reported in Panhandle
Josh Planos with the BBB joins the 10/11 NOW Streaming Studio, covering the latest BBB study...
Consumer Safety Spotlight (Ep 10) - Credit repair and debt relief scams