Athlete of the Week: Jack Bullis

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jack Bullis started the 2023 high school football season with a bang on Friday. Bullis scored seven touchdowns in Hampton’s blowout win over Franklin. The Hawks running back had six rushing TDs and one receiving score. He finished the game with 312 yards on the ground.

Defensively, Bullis recorded ten tackles while forcing three fumbles. Bullis is a returning 1,000-yard rusher for Hampton, who is a Class D6 contender this fall.

