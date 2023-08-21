Capital Jazz Society continues Summer Jazz Series tonight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer isn’t over yet for jazz lovers in the Capital City. Every Monday through Sept. 25 you can check out local jazz music hosted by the Capital Jazz Society.

Tonight’s performance is the Monday Night Big Band. It’s a style of jazz music that consists of ten or more musicians playing the saxophone, trumpet and trombone. The second and third acts of the night are open to other musicians, students and the rest of the community to come up to the stage and play with the Monday Night Big Band.

“It’s truly a different experience just being able to come and see all the musicians here - improvised solos, live and on the spot,” Bo Atlas with the Capital Jazz Society said. “Come down, bring a friend; it’s a very cool place to hang out, listen to some jazz and enjoy the evening.”

Food and drinks will start to be served at 6:30 p.m. and the music gets underway at 7 p.m. The event is hosted at the Storm Cellar located at 3233 S 13th St and admission to the event is free.

