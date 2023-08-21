Child dies after being left in hot car at Omaha daycare
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed to 6 News a child has died after being found in a hot car at a midtown daycare.
Officers were called to Kidz of the Future Child Development Center in the area of 50th and Leavenworth Monday shortly after 3 p.m. OPD tells 6 News the 1-year-old child was taken with CPR in progress to Nebraska Medicine, where they died.
6 News has also confirmed the van involved is registered to the daycare owner. The investigation is ongoing.
--
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
