Child dies after being left in hot car at Omaha daycare

6 News has learned more information about the vehicle a child was pulled from before they were rushed to the hospital in extreme heat.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed to 6 News a child has died after being found in a hot car at a midtown daycare.

Officers were called to Kidz of the Future Child Development Center in the area of 50th and Leavenworth Monday shortly after 3 p.m. OPD tells 6 News the 1-year-old child was taken with CPR in progress to Nebraska Medicine, where they died.

6 News has also confirmed the van involved is registered to the daycare owner. The investigation is ongoing.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

